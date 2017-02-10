Tiger Woods pulls out of Genesis Open, Honda Classic due to back spasms

Tiger Woods' return to golf experienced a setback last week when the 14-time major winner withdrew before the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to back spams. On Friday, it appears the issue has not been alleviated, as Woods announced on his website that lingering injury issues will keep him on the sidelines for scheduled appearances at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic.

"My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down," read a statement on TigerWoods.com. "This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week."

Woods, whose foundation is a part of the festivities at Riviera Country Club next, is still expected to make an appearance at the Los Angeles tournament.

Following a 15-month absence from the game, the 41 year old returned to golf at the Hero World Challenge in December to mixed results. After missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago -- his first official PGA Tour event since the 2015 Wyndham Championship -- Woods shot a first-round 77 in Dubai before succumbing to back pain.

Woods said on his website he will evaluate his schedule after the Honda Classic.

