DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
News

Tiger Woods part of Nike's politically-charged "Equality" campaign

16 minutes ago
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: European Tour, Chief Executive, Keith Pelley talking to the media during the pro-am event prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
News & Tours

European Tour announces six-hole tournament

an hour ago
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Rob Oppenheim hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during Round Three of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Golf World

Rob Oppenheim 'dream week' at Pebble Beach began as a consolation prize

4 hours ago
News16 minutes ago

Tiger Woods part of Nike's politically-charged "Equality" campaign

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Francois Nel
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

On Sunday Nike released a politically-charged campaign titled "Equality." Speaking to the themes of race, prejudice and civil justice, a 90-second video draped in Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come" features Swoosh endorsers like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas, and Victor Cruz. Nike also ran a four-page spread in the New York Times preaching the concept behind the launch, and the campaign will be prominently featured at next week's NBA All-Star Game.

Tiger Woods appears to be part of the endeavor as well, showing his support on Twitter for the ad's message:

It's noteworthy, as Woods has famously been apolitical and silent on most social issues throughout his career. Woods spoke at President Obama's inauguration festivities, yet also played golf with President Trump following an especially divisive 2016 campaign. However, Woods recently spoke of America's need to unite following controversial decisions from the White House, and his involvement in the Equality marketing push is one of his most socially-active statements to date.

Aside from the backdrop of Black History Month and Trump's immigration ban, many in the industry see the Nike campaign as a response to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank's remarks on the new president, calling Trump "a real asset for the country." And though this is clearly a sales opportunity -- Nike is selling branded apparel for the marketing drive -- the company also pledged $5 million to MENTOR, PeacePlayers International and organizations that "advance equality in communities across the U.S.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopVegas takes a hatchet to Tiger Woods' Masters o…
    The LoopTiger Woods pulls out of Genesis Open, Honda Classi…
    The LoopNotah Begay III: Tiger Woods' workouts "dr…