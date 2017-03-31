Tiger Woods "not tournament ready," withdraws from 2017 Masters

Tiger Woods, who hasn't played a competitive round since early February, announced on Friday night that he won't compete in the 2017 Masters. Woods, who's won the green jacket four times, made the announcement on his website.

"Unfortunately, I won't be competing in this year's Masters. I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn't allow me the time to get tournament ready," Woods said in a statement. "I'm especially upset because it's a special anniversary for me that's filled with a lot of great memories. I can't believe it's been 20 years since I won my first green jacket.

"I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible."

Citing multiple sources, GolfDigest.com reported on March 17 that Woods was doubtful to play in the Masters.

Following a 15-month absence from the game, the 41-year-old Woods returned to golf at the Hero World Challenge in December to mixed results. After missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open -- his first official PGA Tour event since the 2015 Wyndham Championship -- Woods shot a first-round 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic before succumbing to back pain. Ongoing issues with spasms forced the 14-time major winner to pull out of scheduled appearances at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic, as well as missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods has now missed three of the past four Masters. His last appearance at Augusta National was in 2015, finishing 13 strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth.

He said he still plans to attend Tuesday's Champions Dinner.

"I'd like to pass along my regrets to Billy Payne, the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons, that I won't be there. I will be at the Champions Dinner and I look forward to seeing a lot of old friends," he said. "Augusta National has been a very important place to me and my family for over 20 years, and while I'm disappointed, it will be good to be back there Tuesday."

