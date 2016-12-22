SAN DIEGO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 14th hole of the South Course during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro Am at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 4, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods3 hours ago

Tiger Woods' "Mac Daddy Santa" might be the most interesting Christmas tradition going

Every family has its own Christmas traditions, so far be it from us to judge. But let's just say the one Tiger Woods shared on Thursday is one of the more, um, interesting holiday rituals we've ever seen.

Introducing "Mac Daddy Santa." That's right, "Mac Daddy Santa":

According to Woods, it's a "Xmas tradition my kids love." Again, interesting. Hey, maybe Hollywood has its next franchise of Christmas movies.

In any event, the 14-time major champ looks pretty intimidating in shades and that blacked-out Raiders hat. And yes, he looks in pretty good shape for a soon-to-be 41-year-old posing shirtless.

And how about that beard? Now we know that facial hair Woods was sporting at the Hero World Challenge had another purpose.

Other than the getup, we don't know what other activities Mac Daddy Santa has planned this year with his kids. Will there be a rougher recital of "Twas the Night Before Christmas"? Does MDS kick-in the door to drop off presents instead of coming down the chimney? Regardless, we wish Woods and his crew a happy holiday.

RELATED: Tiger reportedly playing golf with Donald Trump on Friday

