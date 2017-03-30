AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods listed on 2017 Masters interview schedule

3 hours ago
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Sporting Cameos

Rickie Fowler to throw out first pitch at Astros game, says "it's close to Ryder Cup nerves"

4 hours ago
Phil Mickelson Houston
Tour Action

Even Phil Mickelson thinks this Phil Mickelson shot is pretty nifty

9 hours ago
Tiger Woods3 hours ago

Tiger Woods listed on 2017 Masters interview schedule

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has yet to commit to next week's Masters, which isn't necessarily a surprise: he waited until 8 PM on the Friday before last year's tournament to withdraw, which is saying something given he missed the entire season.

However, in a press release from the Masters on Thursday, the 14-time major winner appears on the official interview schedule, set to make an appearance at 1 PM on Tuesday.

Before getting your hopes up, it's worth noting that the Masters -- unlike other events -- does not have an entry deadline. In theory, Woods could try to play a practice round or two at Augusta National and judge from there.

Following a 15-month absence from the game, the 41-year-old returned to golf at the Hero World Challenge in December to mixed results. After missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open -- his first official PGA Tour event since the 2015 Wyndham Championship -- Woods shot a first-round 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic before succumbing to back pain. Ongoing issues with spasms forced Woods to pull out of scheduled appearances at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic, as well as missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

His last appearance at the Masters was in 2015, finishing 13 strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopScott Van Pelt jabs Tiger Woods about the elephant …
    The LoopTiger Woods to design 10-hole course in the Bahamas
    The LoopWATCH: The biggest moments of Tiger Woods' care…