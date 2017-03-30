Tiger Woods listed on 2017 Masters interview schedule

Tiger Woods has yet to commit to next week's Masters, which isn't necessarily a surprise: he waited until 8 PM on the Friday before last year's tournament to withdraw, which is saying something given he missed the entire season.

However, in a press release from the Masters on Thursday, the 14-time major winner appears on the official interview schedule, set to make an appearance at 1 PM on Tuesday.

Before getting your hopes up, it's worth noting that the Masters -- unlike other events -- does not have an entry deadline. In theory, Woods could try to play a practice round or two at Augusta National and judge from there.

Following a 15-month absence from the game, the 41-year-old returned to golf at the Hero World Challenge in December to mixed results. After missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open -- his first official PGA Tour event since the 2015 Wyndham Championship -- Woods shot a first-round 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic before succumbing to back pain. Ongoing issues with spasms forced Woods to pull out of scheduled appearances at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic, as well as missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

His last appearance at the Masters was in 2015, finishing 13 strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth.

