Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson paired at the Farmers Insurance Open

We knew Tiger Woods would attract plenty of eyeballs at Torrey Pines in his first official PGA Tour event in more than 17 months. But the two guys he's playing with the first two days won't hurt in that regard, either.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour announced a star-studded trio of Woods, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson for the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open. The marquee pairing will tee off at 1:40 ET on Torrey Pines' South Course on Thursday and will play at 12:30 ET on the North Course on Friday. Yep, grab your popcorn.

Woods has competed once since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, finishing 15th in a 17-man field at his Hero World Challenge in December. Although he showed glimpses of fine play that included a second-round 65 and leading the field in birdies, he also led the field in double bogeys and showed rust that was to be expected from sitting out so long while recovering from two back surgeries.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines as a pro, including his famous 2008 U.S. Open victory. But his playing partners are the two tournament favorites -- at least, according to Vegas sportsbooks.

Day, the current World No. 1, also won this event in 2015. Johnson, the World No. 4 and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, is coming off a runner-up in Abu Dhabi last week.

During Day's Tuesday press conference he said he hoped to play with Tiger late on Sunday:

We'd love to see that, too, but we don't want to be greedy. For now, we'll happily settle for these three teeing it up together on Thursday and Friday.

