NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the 16th hole during round one of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas on December 1, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' former coach: Woods "unlikely" to regain form

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Sergio Garcia of Spain poses with the trophy after his two shot victory during the final round of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club at Emirates Golf Club on February 5, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
European Tour

Sergio Garcia's week starts with a gift to a fan, ends with a giant trophy

an hour ago
mike-davis-usga-annual-meeting-2017
Golf World

Years in the making, a fundamental overhaul of the Rules of Golf is expected to be revealed in March

13 hours ago
Tiger Woodsan hour ago

Tiger Woods' former coach: Woods "unlikely" to regain form

tiger-woods-dubai-desert-classic-2017-first-round
NEZAR BALOUT

It's been an inauspicious week for Tiger Woods' ongoing return. The former No. 1 fired a first-round 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and withdrew from second-round play due to back spasms, developments so dour that Vegas released odds regarding Woods' possible retirement. Also adding to the sorrow: Butch Harmon. In an interview with Sky Sports, Tiger's former coach sounded skeptical on the 14-time major winner's prospects.

"I'd like to say yes, but it doesn't seem likely at the moment," Harmon said to Sky Sports, regarding Woods' chances to regain his heyday form. "Tiger is 41 years old, he's had three back surgeries and four knee surgeries, and the young kids on Tour right now are playing better and better."

According to Harmon, the biggest goal for Woods should be health, and judging by a slower swing speed, he's far from 100 percent.

"Are we ever going to see him playing at the heights he did back in the early 2000s? Probably not, but the main thing he has to do right now is somehow get himself healthy," Harmon said. "He's been off for almost a year and a half, and now he's come back but he still can't finish a tournament. To me, that's not a good sign."

Not that Harmon -- who was with Woods for eight major titles -- isn't pulling for Tiger. But Harmon appears to be accepting reality.

"We all want to see him playing well again, but right now I'm concerned that someone I have admired for so long, and who I believe is the best player who ever lived, might not be able to play at any kind of level again," he remarked.

After an off week, Woods is scheduled to appear at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods registered for 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont
    The LoopTiger Woods says only swing thought is to "pla…
    The LoopTiger Woods won't win another major, according …