Tiger Woods drops to his lowest world ranking ever

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States plays from a bunker on the 6th hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
To put it lightly, it's been a rough week for Tiger Woods. Though not as grave as other dilemmas, this latest tidbit doesn't change the somber tone.

In Monday's world rankings release, the 14-time major winner dropped to No. 899. Why is that figure significant? It marks the 41-year-old's worst position in his career.

Woods' previous low point was the week before the 2016 Hero World Challenge, entering at No. 898. Even though he finished 15th out of the 17-player field, Woods jumped almost 250 spots in the next rankings batch.

Given his recent surgery, one expected to sideline Tiger for the rest of the season, Woods will continue to plummet down the list. Here's hoping Woods gets that arrow -- and more importantly, his health -- moving in the other direction.

