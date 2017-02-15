Tiger Woods cancels press conference at Riviera due to bad back

Tiger Woods now has more withdrawals than rounds played in his latest comeback to competitive golf. But Woods' most recent WD might be the most troubling, because it doesn't even involve him playing golf.

Late Tuesday, Genesis Open officials released the following statement regarding Woods canceling a pre-tournament press conference. That's right, a press conference.

"After receiving daily treatment the last several days on his on-going back spasms, Tiger Woods has again been advised by doctors to limit all activities and will not hold a press conference Wednesday. It will not be rescheduled."

Even though the 14-time major champ had pulled out of the event last Friday, he was still to attend as the tournament's host. Woods' TGR Live is running the event, which also benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation. Now it's unclear if Woods will make an appearance at Riviera this week.

After missing the entire 2015-2016 PGA Tour season while recovering from two back surgeries, Woods finished 15th in an 18-man field at the Hero World Challenge in December. He announced an ambitious schedule to start 2017 in which he planned on playing four events in a five-week stretch, beginning with the Farmers Insurance Open. But after missing the cut at Torrey Pines, Woods withdrew following an opening 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic and then WD'd from this week's Genesis Open and next week's Honda Classic.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, announced his client's withdrawal in Dubai prior to his second-round tee time. Steinberg said his client was experiencing back spasms that were unrelated to his previous back troubles.

"It’s not the nerve pain that has kept him out for so long," Steinberg said at the time. "It’s a back spasm. He just can’t get it to calm down."

Either way, Woods remains on the sideline. And with him not answering questions on Wednesday, everyone else remains mainly in the dark regarding his situation.

