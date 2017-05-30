Tiger Woods arrested, Rory McIlroy out of Memorial and Jeff Overton's life-threatening battle: 5 things you need to know

Welcome to the Dew Sweeper, your one-stop shop to catch up on the weekend action from the golf world. From the professional tours, trending news, social media headlines and upcoming events, here's every golf-related thing you need to know for the morning of May 30.

Tiger Woods booked on DUI charges; says "alcohol not involved"

The 14-time major winner was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Fla. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office website, Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released from custody at 10:50 a.m.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the 41-year-old was not driving towards his home or his corporate office and restaurant.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Wood said in a statement. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods underwent his fourth back surgery in late April, and is not expected to return to action in 2017.

More information -- including possible dashcam footage -- is expected to be released by authorities on Tuesday, according to Golf Digest's Tim Rosaforte.

Kevin Kisner captures Colonial

While it's not in the Dustin Johnson-Jon Rahm pantheon of excellence, Kisner is having a hell of a 2017. The University of Georgia product shot a four-under 66 -- highlighted by a tough two-putt for par on the final hole -- to win the Dean & DeLuca Invitational by one shot over Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Sean O'Hair.

"That’s all you dream about, is having a chance coming down the last five holes," Kisner said on Sunday. "I’ve had that probably three or four times this year. It’s always fun, and you always handle it differently.”

Lauded for his precision, Kisner saw his accuracy become paramount at the unforgivingly-tight Colonial track as he led the field in fairways hit and finished second in greens in regulation. It was the fifth top-10 for Kisner on the season, and third top-two finish in his last eight starts. The victory, his second of his career, likely locks up a roster spot at this fall's U.S. Presidents Cup at Liberty National.

Jordan Spieth bounces back from mini-slump

A win and seven top-12s is a career year for most players. For Jordan Spieth, it constituted a slump. Nevertheless, even his backers had to admit something was off with the two-time major winner, missing three of his previous four cuts entering Colonial (along with a surprising break-up -- and return -- with his putter).

But the 23-year-old got his maligned short game back on track in Texas, finishing the week tied for seventh in strokes gained/putting and leading the field in putts per GIR. A performance that spurred a final-round 65 and a runner-up showing.

“Last Friday I didn't know what putter I was using,” Spieth said from Colonial. “I feel totally different. I was confident still in my game, but in my short game it's a world of difference.

“I could look back at the end of the year and this could have been the most important round of the year. I hope that's the case.”

Given the time of the year -- the Memorial begins Thursday, followed by the U.S. Open in two weeks -- it's far from hyperbole.

Rory McIlroy out of Memorial

Still nursing the after effects of a rib injury that sidelined him for two months earlier this season, McIlroy will miss this week's event at Muirfield Village.

“All focus is on getting back to full health for the U.S. Open,” Rory's agent said in an email to GolfDigest.com

It's not surprising, considering McIlroy skipped the BMW PGA Championship. Nevertheless, McIlroy's had success at the Memorial with three top-10s in six tries, including a T-4 last year. During the Players, McIlroy was bothered by a recurrence of the injury but described the pain level as a “4 or 5," and was able to play all four rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

Jeff Overton's life-threatening battle revealed

Overton played in the 2010 Ryder Cup and has racked up almost $13 million in career earnings, but injuries have dropped his name off golf's radar. That changed this weekend, when Overton's wife took to Twitter to disclose his life-threatening infection and emergency surgeries.

"After taking several months off of competitive golf due to a herniated disc, Jeff underwent a minimally invasive procedure in hopes of improving the area," Christina Overton said. "Through the procedure, he acquired a life-threatening infection in his spine, forcing him to have an emergency surgery."

Overton continued that they are "finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel" as Jeff works his way back to health.

Overton has played just twice since last July -- a T-21 at a Web.com Tour stop in the Bahamas in January and a missed cut at the Honda Classic in March. Here's hoping for a full recovery.

