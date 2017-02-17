170217-bryson-dechambeau.png
Growing The Game7 hours ago

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are now part-owners of a junior golf tour

ROSEMONT, IL - SEPTEMBER 26: Tiger Woods of the USA tallks with Justin Timberlake during the 39th Ryder Cup gala at Akoo Theatre at Rosemont on September 26, 2012 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington
ROSEMONT, IL - SEPTEMBER 26: Tiger Woods of the USA tallks with Justin Timberlake during the 39th Ryder Cup gala at Akoo Theatre at Rosemont on September 26, 2012 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour has grown tremendously in its first decade of existence. And adding two of the biggest names on the planet as backers certainly won't hurt that development.

The HJGT recently announced the Nexus Luxury Collection has purchased a stake in the organization. That news alone might not mean much until you consider that Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, along with the Tavistock Group, are the lead partners in Nexus.

How about that for star power on the junior golf circuit?

RELATED: Justin Timberlake puts on a show at Pebble Beach

“The success of junior golf is an important element in growing the game,” Woods said in a press release. "Helping boys and girls compete, and be involved in golf, will benefit the kids and help strengthen our sport.”

“From my role as Executive Producer of The Short Game I have always been a committed supporter of junior golf, and through the Hurricane Tour we can continue to help grow the game amongst the junior ranks,” added Timberlake.

The HJGT started as a regional operation in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina in 2007. It currently runs more than 250 tournaments each year in 32 states, boasting 8,000 participants in 2016.

"I am delighted to partner with Nexus to help expand the Hurricane Tour," CEO Mario Conte said. "Together, I know we can broaden our number of tournaments, enhance the quality of our fields and golf courses and attract an entirely new level of support. Needless to say, Nexus’s involvement takes us to the next level."

It's been a rough month on the course for Woods, whose latest return to the PGA Tour has been curtailed by back spasms. Meanwhile, Timberlake nearly made a hole-in-one on Pebble Beach's seventh hole last week and made the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with partner Justin Rose. But with this recent investment in growing the game, Timberlake and his golf business partner are poised to make a more lasting impact.

(h/t Global Golf Post)

