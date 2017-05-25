Three tied for first-round lead, Jordan Spieth five back

Kelly Kraft has made just six cuts in 17 events this season, but he's made the most of those limited opportunities. The Texas native has two top-10 finishes, including a solo second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On Thursday at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in his home state, Kraft shot a bogey-free five-under 65 and is tied for the lead with Derek Fathauer and J.T. Poston.

Poston, 23, is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, and he's enjoyed some consistent success, making 14 cuts in 18 events. The same can't be said for Fathauer and Kraft, who have each missed six of their last nine cuts. Fathauer, the oldest of the trio at 31, is in his fifth year on tour and making his third appearance at Colonial Country Club, where his best finish came last year at T-62. For Poston and Kraft, it's their first appearance in the event.

A few more notable names are just one back at four-under, including the young Spaniard sensation Jon Rahm, who bounced back nicely after his worst finish of the season at the Players. He's joined by Scott Brown and 2010 U.S. Open Champion Graeme McDowell, whose round was bogey-free. Brown on the other hand was at six-under on the 18th tee, then made a double bogey.

A pack of players are tied at three-under, including 2009 Dean & DeLuca Invitational champion Phil Mickelson, who stood at even par on the 7th tee (his 16th hole) and proceeded to make three straight birdies on his way to the clubhouse. He's still looking for his first win since the 2013 Open Championship.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth posted an even-par 70 and is five off the lead.

