Dean & DeLuca Invitational3 hours ago

Three tied for first-round lead, Jordan Spieth five back

By
FORT WORTH, TX - MAY 25: Kelly Kraft reacts to a birdie putt on the 16th green during Round One of the DEAN &amp; DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy RevereFORT WORTH, TX - MAY 25: Kelly Kraft reacts to a birdie putt on the 16th green during Round One of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kelly Kraft has made just six cuts in 17 events this season, but he's made the most of those limited opportunities. The Texas native has two top-10 finishes, including a solo second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On Thursday at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in his home state, Kraft shot a bogey-free five-under 65 and is tied for the lead with Derek Fathauer and J.T. Poston.

Poston, 23, is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, and he's enjoyed some consistent success, making 14 cuts in 18 events. The same can't be said for Fathauer and Kraft, who have each missed six of their last nine cuts. Fathauer, the oldest of the trio at 31, is in his fifth year on tour and making his third appearance at Colonial Country Club, where his best finish came last year at T-62. For Poston and Kraft, it's their first appearance in the event.

A few more notable names are just one back at four-under, including the young Spaniard sensation Jon Rahm, who bounced back nicely after his worst finish of the season at the Players. He's joined by Scott Brown and 2010 U.S. Open Champion Graeme McDowell, whose round was bogey-free. Brown on the other hand was at six-under on the 18th tee, then made a double bogey.

A pack of players are tied at three-under, including 2009 Dean & DeLuca Invitational champion Phil Mickelson, who stood at even par on the 7th tee (his 16th hole) and proceeded to make three straight birdies on his way to the clubhouse. He's still looking for his first win since the 2013 Open Championship.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth posted an even-par 70 and is five off the lead.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Your Shot Will Never Look Better Than At Pelican Hill Golf Club

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Former long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski makes PGA Tour debut this week

Golf News & Tours

Texas twosome of Spieth/Palmer share Day 1 lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Golf News & Tours

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational tee times, viewer’s guide

Golf News & Tours

Jason Kokrak's 62 gives him five-shot lead, while Jordan Spieth misses cut

Golf News & Tours

After flirting with a new flat stick, Jordan Spieth puts old putter back in the bag at Colonial

Related
Golf News & Tours2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational tee times, view…
Golf News & ToursFormer long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski makes PGA T…
Golf News & ToursJason Kokrak's 62 gives him five-shot lead, whi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection