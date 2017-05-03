shot-clock.png
This week's European Tour event will feature a shot clock and six-hole matches

11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 18: Jockey Corey Lanerie chips a ball from the Twin Spire Terrance into the Kentucky Derby Winners Circle during 2014 PGA Championship Media Day at Churchill Down on June 18, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)
Horse Racing and Golf

Avid golfer Corey Lanerie ('I work to play golf') riding Lookin At Lee in Kentucky Derby

2 hours ago
PARKER, CO - AUGUST 16: Assistant captain Dottie Pepper of the United States watches play during the Friday morning foursomes matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup on August 16, 2013 at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
After on-air flub, Dottie Pepper blames "trolls" and "idiots" for Twitter departure in SBNation email

3 hours ago
Centurion-Club-Course.png
Centurion-Club-Course, http://www.centurionclub.co.uk/

The Zurich Classic's team format was universally praised, offering a fresh presentation during one of the tour's slow points of the season. Better yet, golf fans eager for the next iteration of progress from the sport won't have to wait long.

The brainchild of CEO Keith Pelley, the inaugural GolfSixes -- this week's European Tour event -- features two-man teams representing 16 different countries, battling in six-hole matches. Grouped in fours, the two top teams from each pod advance to Sunday's knockout round. Played at the Centurion Club outside London, the competition will be Greensomes, with teams selecting their best tee ball and playing alternate shot from there.

But perhaps the biggest selling point: players will be on a shot clock, with anyone failing to hit within 40 seconds receiving a one-stroke penalty. Given the amplified discussion around golf's pace of play, the clock could not come at a more opportune time.

Ross Kinnaird

Other notable features include players arriving to the first tee to music and pyrotechnics, big TV screens by tees and greens and amphitheater-style seating.

The event is not without flaws. Aside from Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood, the field leaves much to be desired (for example, the American team is comprised of Paul Peterson and David Lipsky), and with long-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests, the line between professional tournament and charity scramble begins to blur.

Nevertheless, golf's audience has been clamoring for innovation for years. Not every creative response will be well received, but that the game is trying to answer the call is a step in the right direction.

