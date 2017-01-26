This video of Tiger Woods watching a Tiger Woods commercial is oddly mesmerizing

Ever watched a Charlie Kaufman film or read a story that has a story within? It can be a bit of a mind freak. Which explains why this video of Tiger Woods viewing a Tiger Woods commercial is oddly mesmerizing.

For those that haven't seen it, the ad features fellow PGA Tour pros like Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson discussing how hard it is to win a single tournament, let alone the amount of trophies each player has racked up. The payoff, of course, stating Tiger's figure of 79 tour victories is really, really impressive.

The entire video is worth the watch, but -- for a guy who plays things close to the vest -- Tiger's initial awe after the commercial's end is a sight rarely seen.

