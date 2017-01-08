This video of Ian Poulter's garage full of old golf clubs and bags is pretty amazing

PINEHURST, NC - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States chats with LPGA player Jessica Korda on the practice ground during the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort &amp; Country Club, Course No. 2 on June 15, 2014 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Always wondered what a tour pro's collection of old golf clubs and bags looked like? Ian Poulter gave us a glimpse of his impressive storage of old clubs this weekend.

This up-close look of Poulter's bags through his professional career include bags from his five Ryder Cup appearances, old putters used for big wins or notable finishes (the putter from his second-place finish at the 2008 Open, his win in Singapore, etc.), and the dozens of bags provided by his multiple sponsors through the years.

These hundreds, if not thousands, of clubs are an interesting journey through Poulter's 15 international victories, including the 2010 WGC-Match Play and 2012 WGC-HSBC Champions, and the impressive Ryder Cup record.

Thanks for the 40-year-old for sharing. And it makes you want to check out every veteran tour pro's collection.

