This video of Ian Poulter's garage full of old golf clubs and bags is pretty amazing

Always wondered what a tour pro's collection of old golf clubs and bags looked like? Ian Poulter gave us a glimpse of his impressive storage of old clubs this weekend.

This up-close look of Poulter's bags through his professional career include bags from his five Ryder Cup appearances, old putters used for big wins or notable finishes (the putter from his second-place finish at the 2008 Open, his win in Singapore, etc.), and the dozens of bags provided by his multiple sponsors through the years.

These hundreds, if not thousands, of clubs are an interesting journey through Poulter's 15 international victories, including the 2010 WGC-Match Play and 2012 WGC-HSBC Champions, and the impressive Ryder Cup record.

Loading View on Instagram

Thanks for the 40-year-old for sharing. And it makes you want to check out every veteran tour pro's collection.

RELATED: This picture proves why it's good to be Ian Poulter

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS