Watch Justin Thomas hole a punch shot from 100 yards

an hour ago
4 Oct 1996: Simon Hobday hits his shot out of the bunker at Ralph&#39;&#39;s Senior Classic at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Simon Hobday 1940-2017

Simon Hobday owned a fantastic swing and an even more remarkable personality

an hour ago
170302-dustin-johnson-th.png
WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson's reign at No. 1 begins with a fantastic birdie from the trees

4 hours ago
Viral Video7 hours ago

Fútbol broadcasters announcing golf is the best thing you'll watch today

By

It's no secret that golf broadcasts are in desperate need of an overhaul. Too many commercials, overused vernacular, a lack of graphics and analytics, callous commentators; it's clear the game's media presentation requires a shot of vitality. Thankfully, the PGA Tour's Twitter account has given the people what they want in the form of fútbol announcers Antonio Rosique and Carlos Guerrero.

On hand for the WGC-Mexico Championship, the duo brought a new spin to golf play-by-play. And though it was just a practice round, count us as believers:

Can you imagine the picture these two could have painted during the shocking events at Rae's Creek on Masters Sunday, the Stenson-Mickelson duel at Troon or, God help us, the front nine of the Reed-McIlroy Ryder Cup match? Forget altering the rules or promoting faster play. If golf really wants to modernize, get Rosique and Guerrero behind the mics ASAP.

