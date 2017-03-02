Fútbol broadcasters announcing golf is the best thing you'll watch today

It's no secret that golf broadcasts are in desperate need of an overhaul. Too many commercials, overused vernacular, a lack of graphics and analytics, callous commentators; it's clear the game's media presentation requires a shot of vitality. Thankfully, the PGA Tour's Twitter account has given the people what they want in the form of fútbol announcers Antonio Rosique and Carlos Guerrero.

On hand for the WGC-Mexico Championship, the duo brought a new spin to golf play-by-play. And though it was just a practice round, count us as believers:

Can you imagine the picture these two could have painted during the shocking events at Rae's Creek on Masters Sunday, the Stenson-Mickelson duel at Troon or, God help us, the front nine of the Reed-McIlroy Ryder Cup match? Forget altering the rules or promoting faster play. If golf really wants to modernize, get Rosique and Guerrero behind the mics ASAP.

