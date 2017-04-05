This video of Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton simultaneously skipping golf balls close at No. 16 is mesmerizing

The Masters tradition of skipping golf balls across the pond at Augusta National's 16th hole dates back to the 1980s. There's been at least one ace (Vijay Singh and Martin Kaymer) and plenty of other great efforts, but on Tuesday, fans on the famed par 3 were treated to another rare spectacle.

RELATED: A completely unscientific ranking of Masters traditions

Defending Champ Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton decided to hit their water-skirting shots simultaneously. That in itself isn't rare, but how close the English duo's golf balls wound up to the pin is. Check out the impressive -- and mesmerizing -- video:

And keep in mind that Hatton is a rookie, so it's not like these guys have been perfecting this routine for years.

The other notable practice-round skip came from Bubba Watson, who used his driver -- and his signature cut -- to find dry land.

Also, it looks like Bubba switched from a pink golf ball to a yellow one to hit the skip shot. Interesting strategy.

RELATED: The 7 best things players said on Tuesday at the Masters

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS