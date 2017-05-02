This team put on a style clinic in New Orleans

Lee-Westwood-2016.jpg
Morgan Hoffmann and Camilo Villegas put on a style clinic en route to their T-14 finish at the Zurich Classic, and a quick study of their outfits will teach you how to add an essential touch of flair to your golf attire.

They took entirely different approaches on Sunday in New Orleans—while Hoffmann opted for a twist on a monochromatic look, Villegas showed us how to properly wear a bold-colored polo.

Hoffmann’s slate-gray Greyson Montauk trousers anchored his entire outfit. He built upon them with a blue-and-slate-gray Greyson Winona polo, a gray custom belt that was a few shades darker than his trousers, white FootJoy wingtip ICONS that had silver-gray accents, and a black FooyJoy StaSof glove.

Villegas, on the other hand, showed us that when you wear a bold, bright-colored piece, you must balance that item with neutrals elsewhere. He paired a strong-blue J.Lindeberg Tour Tech Slim TX polo with white J.Lindeberg Ellott micro-stretch trousers and white Adidas Adicross shoes.

Hoffmann’s monochromatic twist and Villegas’ masterful use of a bold polo prove that it’s entirely possible to make a style statement without being loud or obnoxious about it.

