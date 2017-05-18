Viral Videos

This Skratch TV cut of reversed PGA Tour swings is hypnotizing

By
2 hours ago

The good folks at Skratch TV never fail to dazzle us with their creativity. From interviewing fans at the Phoenix Open outside portable toilets to their Champions Dinner series, every Skratch video is must-see theater. But this latest clip might be their best work yet.

Check out this cut of reversed PGA Tour swings, which is oddly hypnotizing:

Of course, as The Score's Adam Sarson pointed out, Louis Oosthuizen's opposite-handed swing is just as damn good as his regular hack.

Yep, these guys are good.

