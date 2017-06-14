Wes Bryan has had a dream year so far in 2017. The former trick-shot artist and mini-tour player won the RBC Heritage in his home state in just his 18th start on the PGA Tour.
Talk about dreams coming true: The 27-year-old has a new endorsement deal -- and a belt -- that will make most of America jealous.
Bryan has signed with Taco Bell -- where the Columbia, S.C. native went to following his win at the Heritage in April -- and it looks like he'll sport this amazing Taco
Bell Belt at the U.S. Open. How amazing:
It looks like Bryan has a giveaway coming, too, for all of you huge TB fans.
This is called making it. Plus, we'll guess that Bryan gets all the crunchwrap supremes he wants. Consider us jealous.