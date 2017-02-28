This PGA Tour-only charter flight to Mexico looked like a good time

rossdale.jpg
By

Golfers in the field at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship are making a pretty big detour from the Florida Swing. A PGA Tour-only charter flight, though, seems to have made making travel plans a lot easier for the players.

Also, it looked pretty fun:

These guys live quite the life, huh?

There were plenty of free seats, especially on the right side of the plane. Guess that whole thing about a flight's weight needing to be balanced is a myth.

And check out this truck full of tour pros' golf travel bags:

That's some precious cargo right there.

