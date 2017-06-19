This new collection from Nautica offers the most unique camo in golf at affordable price

Apparel companies aren't always on the cutting edge when it comes to golf style, but sometimes they surprise us. Enter, Nautica.

The Manhattan-based clothing brand has been working with Cameron Tringale since 2014, and they recently launched a limited-edition collection inspired by Tringale's nickname, "Camo."

Though camouflage is slowly becoming a tired trend, Nautica's twist on the craze makes it fresh and unique. Because if you look closely enough, you'll see that Nautica's "Camo Print Collection" is inspired by Tringale's four favorite golf holes: The 18th at Pebble Beach Golf Linkes, the 10th at Riviera Country Club, the fourth at the South Course at Torrey Pines and the 16th at TPC Scottsdale.

Even better? Since the hat, polo and pants in Nautica's camo collection all retail for less than $100, you won't have to go broke to look stylish.

