Trending
Wildlife

This "monster" Texas frog is the stuff of nightmares

By
2 hours ago

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but this is just ridiculous. Photos of a frog (Yes, a frog) caught last week are going viral. And it's easy to see why.

Man, that looks a lot bigger than 13 pounds. Regardless, who knew bull frogs could grow to be that size? Absolutely terrifying.

And although the creature wasn't captured on a golf course, it should give golfers an extra reason to keep their eyes peeled when they play in Texas. From giant gators to giant pythons, we've heard of some scary sights on golf courses, but this giant frog might be the scariest. Then again. . .

"It's not as bigly as it appears," Texas Parks & Wildlife Department spokesman Steve Lightfoot told the Houston Chronicle.

First of all, who says "bigly"? Oh, right. Go on. . .

"[It's an] optical illusion created by extending frog toward the camera -- similar to what you see with fishermen holding up fish to make them appear larger. Still a big bullfrog, though."

Um, yeah.

RELATED: This is the giant gator sighting to top all giant gator sightings

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
WAGs

The WAGs of the Champions League

an hour ago
Wildlife

This "monster" Texas frog is the stuff of nightmares

2 hours ago
Decoder

Every athlete statement, helpfully translated into English

2 hours ago
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler says he'd rather be on vacation with his girlfriend than playing golf, coins...

3 hours ago
Good Dogs

Meet Davos, a golf ball-retrieving dog who uses his skills to help animals in need

3 hours ago
Bad Decisions

Tennis player banned from French Open after kissing, groping TV reporter

4 hours ago
U.S. Open Preview

Good lord, is the rough THICK at Erin Hills ahead of the U.S. Open

a day ago
World Famous Golfers

Eleven golfers make new ESPN 'World Fame' top 100 ranking

May 30, 2017
Hockey Horrors

Ottawa Senators injury list proves hockey is the most brutal sport on earth

May 30, 2017
The Grind

Tiger Woods' sad mug shot, a PGA Tour WAG shows off her arm, and the weirdest side bet...

May 30, 2017
The Loop

The Bachelorette recap: Is this season worth watching?

May 30, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Kevin Durant is the Luckiest Sports Human of the Week

May 29, 2017
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Loser. . . bows? European Tour pros come up with the most interesting side bet of the season

May 28, 2017
Golf Crime

Please help find the two monsters involved in kicking and shooting a goose on a golf course

May 27, 2017
Best Birthday Ever

Watch a 9-year-old boy get the best birthday surprise ever thanks to a foursome of European...

May 26, 2017
First Golfers

Watch Barack Obama three-putt on the 18th hole at St. Andrews, still get a nice ovation from...

May 26, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch this golfer get REALLY creative to hit a shot from a tough spot

May 26, 2017
Fights

Famous duos that couldn't stand each other

May 26, 2017
Related
The LoopWatch college baseball players practice their putti…
The LoopPeter Uihlein's girlfriend snitches on him to M…
The LoopChicago Cubs GM Theo Epstein once took out his frus…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection