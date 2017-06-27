Trending
True Love

This Miami Dolphins superfan's fiancee let him wear a helmet to their wedding

By
5 hours ago

Meet Lee. Lee is from England, loves the Miami Dolphins, and has the best wife on earth. Why does Lee have the best wife on earth? Because she not only let him wear a Phins helmet to their wedding, but also bought it for him so he could match their cake topper (which featured Lee wearing a Miami Dolphins helmet, in case you're having trouble following this).

Even though we're not sure exactly how Lee pulled off the whole "kiss the bride" thing, what with the face mask and all, this still makes for a pretty heartwarming (and hilarious) story. Things would be a hell of lot better if the Dolphins could manage to win a damn playoff game, of course, but for now let's just let this poor sap enjoy his honeymoon.

