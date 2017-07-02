Trending
Do You Even Celly Bro?

This lacrosse all-star game was full of incredible goal celebrations

By
2 hours ago

On Saturday at Towson University's Johny Unitas Stadium North met South in the Under Armour All-American Boys Lacrosse game. The game features the top high-school lax bros in the country and was televised on ESPN.

If you made it this far, you may be wondering - "who the hell cares?" Believe me, I don't. While lacrosse is becoming quite the popular sport in America, it's still a tough sell for fans of the four major sports that have actual, successful professional leagues.

But after watching these absolutely hilarious celebrations from Saturday's game in Baltimore, MD., now I'm kind of sad I missed it.

First we have Nate Buller, who's headed to the Naval Academy next year, riding the bicycle, feeling the flow.

Buller probably won't be able to get away with this one at Navy, so he and his buddies are made sure to have a little fun when they can.

Next up, we have WWE meeting lacrosse after a ridiculous goal by this kid.

Do these announcers even know what's going on? They have viral gold on their hands and are chatting about a Notre Dame education. Wake up!

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Do You Even Celly Bro?

This lacrosse all-star game was full of incredible goal celebrations

2 hours ago
Dollar, Dollar Bills

What's more American than Bobby Bonilla Day?

a day ago
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

July 1, 2017
'Merica

If You’re Not Wearing These Shirts This Weekend, You Are Barely Even an American

June 30, 2017
What to wear now

How to wear red, white and blue on the golf course without looking ridiculous

June 30, 2017
The Great Outdoors

This video of a moose chasing a golfer is alternately hilarious and terrifying

June 30, 2017
The Explainer

Can somebody please explain this whole BIG3 basketball thing?

June 29, 2017
Viral Video

Children try and fail to re-enact Jordan Spieth's playoff celebration, still win our...

June 29, 2017
Golfers We Like

Amanda Balionis on joining CBS, impromptu swing lessons from Peter Kostis and playing against...

June 29, 2017
Shocking News

Man suing Dunkin' Donuts because their steak sandwich isn't steak

June 29, 2017
TopGolf

Atlanta Hawks' arena update includes Topgolf simulator and courtside bar

June 29, 2017
Modern Life

13 uses for the iPhone we did not predict 10 years ago

June 29, 2017
Plot Twist

Woman goes into water to retrieve golf club at French Open

June 29, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

These white golf shoes pack plenty of personality

June 29, 2017
Endorsements

Nike's Phil Knight says company's recruitment of Tiger Woods began three years before...

June 28, 2017
Viral Video

Watch Rickie Fowler help unite a sergeant with his kids after a four-year absence

June 28, 2017
You're Fired!

The worst hires in human history, as inspired by Phil Jackson

June 28, 2017
You're Hired

Jason Dufner wants to replace Phil Jackson as Knicks president

June 28, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection