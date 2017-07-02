This lacrosse all-star game was full of incredible goal celebrations

On Saturday at Towson University's Johny Unitas Stadium North met South in the Under Armour All-American Boys Lacrosse game. The game features the top high-school lax bros in the country and was televised on ESPN.

If you made it this far, you may be wondering - "who the hell cares?" Believe me, I don't. While lacrosse is becoming quite the popular sport in America, it's still a tough sell for fans of the four major sports that have actual, successful professional leagues.

But after watching these absolutely hilarious celebrations from Saturday's game in Baltimore, MD., now I'm kind of sad I missed it.

First we have Nate Buller, who's headed to the Naval Academy next year, riding the bicycle, feeling the flow.

Buller probably won't be able to get away with this one at Navy, so he and his buddies are made sure to have a little fun when they can.

Next up, we have WWE meeting lacrosse after a ridiculous goal by this kid.

Do these announcers even know what's going on? They have viral gold on their hands and are chatting about a Notre Dame education. Wake up!

