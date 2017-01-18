This is the giant gator sighting to top all giant gator sightings

Last year, a video of an alligator strolling across a Florida golf course went viral. It's not hard to see why:

However, it appears this guy isn't even the big gator on campus in his parts. Just down the road from the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Fla., is the Circle B Bar Nature Reserve. And that's where the newest gator video to go viral comes from. Get a load of this monster:

Yes, that's real footage.

Actually, according to Forbes, this guy's name is "Big Humpback." And when you're addressing a creature this scary, you should probably call him by the right name.

Forbes notes Florida's biggest gator on record measures 14 feet, 3 1/2 inches, but that Big Humpback might top that. If anyone is brave enough to measure him, that is.

But whether he's a record breaker or not, golfers would probably prefer that this gator stays off local courses. No offense, Big Humpback.

