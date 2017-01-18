CHASKA, MN - SEPTEMBER 28: Vice-captains Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods of the United States look on during practice prior to the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 28, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Golf world

Steve Stricker says Tiger Woods is already calling him with ideas for the Presidents Cup

2 hours ago
Movers, under the supervision of White House ushers, move President Barack Obama&#39;s family&#39;s golf clubs into their rented house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
The President's Clubs

What Barack Obama's golf clubs say about his game

2 hours ago
Chris-Evans.jpeg
Golf World

CareerBuilder Challenge field includes a cart-barn employee at a local club (no kidding)

2 hours ago
Wildlife7 hours ago

This is the giant gator sighting to top all giant gator sightings

Last year, a video of an alligator strolling across a Florida golf course went viral. It's not hard to see why:

However, it appears this guy isn't even the big gator on campus in his parts. Just down the road from the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Fla., is the Circle B Bar Nature Reserve. And that's where the newest gator video to go viral comes from. Get a load of this monster:

Yes, that's real footage.

Actually, according to Forbes, this guy's name is "Big Humpback." And when you're addressing a creature this scary, you should probably call him by the right name.

Forbes notes Florida's biggest gator on record measures 14 feet, 3 1/2 inches, but that Big Humpback might top that. If anyone is brave enough to measure him, that is.

But whether he's a record breaker or not, golfers would probably prefer that this gator stays off local courses. No offense, Big Humpback.

