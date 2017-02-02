DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Viral Video7 hours ago

This hole-in-one from MLB couple's honeymoon will make your day

stammen-ace.png

There's never a bad story that accompanies a hole-in-one. But this account from a honeymoon couple puts everyone else's tale to shame.

Craig and Audrey Stammen were celebrating their wedding in Hawaii this January and decided to fit a round of golf into their adventure. (Note to Craig: She let you play on your honeymoon? You definitely found the right one, pal.) Early in the round, the Stammens decided to video record all their shots on par 3s, just in case they happened to record an ace.

And wouldn't you know it, Audrey hit paydirt:

Ain't love grand?

Craig, who played seven seasons for the Washington Nationals, is heading to camp this spring with the San Diego Padres in hopes of earning a roster spot. If this video is any indication, the Stammens definitely have some luck in their corner.

RELATED: Now THIS is the hole-in-one story to end all hole-in-one stories

(h/t Time.com)

