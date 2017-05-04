This guy came up with an ingenious (and frugal) golf pull cart substitute

Long a staple of golf in Europe, the use of pull carts in the U.S. -- particularly on the collegiate level -- has spiked in recent years. And for good reason. They make walking 18 holes easier, plus, they're easy on golfers' backs.

But they can also be a bit costly. Either you fork over about $50 to $150 up front, or you rent one each time at your course, which is even more expensive. One man, though, has come up with an ingenious solution: a dolly.

Thanks to @GolfReddit user Sauly17 for sharing this photo:

Why not make use of whatever you already have, right? (Just make sure those clubs are tied on tight.) To whomever this mystery man of frugalness is, we salute you.

RELATED: Attention golfers, it's time to retire your cargo shorts

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS