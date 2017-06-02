Trending
This girl's incredible card trick would be very useful on your next trip to Vegas

4 hours ago

I'm always impressed when older golfers like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player vividly recall hole-by-hole rounds that took place some 50 years ago. On the other hand, I have trouble just remembering who won last week's PGA Tour event. But golfers -- and non-golfers -- young and old will be impressed by what a girl named Katherine did on a recent episode of Little Big Shots.

The episode was titled "Katherine's Beautiful Mind," and it features an incredible card trick that will put your memory (Yeah, we're talking to you, guy who has to air count his shots to remember what you made on the last hole) to shame. In the clip, host Steve Harvey shuffles a full deck of cards and hands it to his guest. After taking a quick glance through all 52 cards, Katherine hands it back to Harvey, who then deals out the first 21 cards to three other kids sitting at the table. Katherine then answers a series of questions that prove she has memorized the order of all 52. Check it out:

When I was in Kindergarten, I played a mean game of Concentration, but that's just ridiculous. No word on how many people have asked Katherine's parents to borrow their precocious daughter before their next trip to the casino.

