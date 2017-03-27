This gator eating a golf ball is the latest reminder that you should ALWAYS stay away from gators

This video looks like it's staged, but it doesn't make it any less terrifying. It's a gator on a golf course chomping on a golf ball. And it's the latest reminder that you should always stay away from gators -- and that Cody Gribble is nuts.

The clip comes from Daniel McNamara (via Fox4now.com), who was playing the third hole of Long Marsh Golf Course near Port Charlotte, Fla. on Saturday. According to McNamara, it was his playing partner's ball that bounced off the gator's head and caused the reptile to turn it into a snack. Check it out:

Before this, we didn't know gators eat golf balls -- but we also didn't know gators don't eat golf balls. Again, there's no reason to ever get close enough to one to find out for yourself.

(h/t Golf.com)

