170326-gator-ball-th.png
Viral Videos

This gator eating a golf ball is the latest reminder that you should ALWAYS stay away from gators

36 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2017-03-26 at 4.22.20 PM.png
PGA Tour Highlights

Hideto Tanihara caps off dream week with this awesome hole-in-one at the WGC-Match Play

5 hours ago
170324-nbc-bachelorette-th.png
Good Times

NBC Golf crew crashes a bachelorette party in Austin during WGC-Dell Match Play

10 hours ago
Viral Videos36 minutes ago

This gator eating a golf ball is the latest reminder that you should ALWAYS stay away from gators

By

This video looks like it's staged, but it doesn't make it any less terrifying. It's a gator on a golf course chomping on a golf ball. And it's the latest reminder that you should always stay away from gators -- and that Cody Gribble is nuts.

The clip comes from Daniel McNamara (via Fox4now.com), who was playing the third hole of Long Marsh Golf Course near Port Charlotte, Fla. on Saturday. According to McNamara, it was his playing partner's ball that bounced off the gator's head and caused the reptile to turn it into a snack. Check it out:

Before this, we didn't know gators eat golf balls -- but we also didn't know gators don't eat golf balls. Again, there's no reason to ever get close enough to one to find out for yourself.

RELATED: Watch a gator scare the crap out of an NHL All-Star

(h/t Golf.com)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth a…
    The LoopObvious PSA of the day: Stay away from king cobra s…
    The LoopThis week's PGA Tour Latinoamerica event featur…