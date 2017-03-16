This cool Arnold Palmer collector's edition Ketel One bottle is now available

From driver salutes on the range to players wearing Arnold Palmer's umbrella logo, the tributes to The King are plentiful in at Bay Hill this week. But they're pouring in from other places as well. Literally.

Ketel One vodka is issuing a commemorative Arnold Palmer limited-edition bottle that will be available nationwide starting on Thursday. Of course, Palmer is credited with creating the famed lemonade/iced tea concoction that bears his name, but the seven-time major champ was also a big fan of this more adult beverage.

As Fortune Magazine notes, Palmer never technically endorsed Ketel One, but he had a close relationship with the Nolet family, which owns the brand with Diageo. Palmer and the family had a sponsorship agreement in which Ketel One donated to causes important to the legendary golfer. The best part is that these 750ML bottles don't cost anymore than a usual bottle.

And at least one lucky golf scribe was able to get his hands on the cool collector's item early:

And here's another golf writer learning that Palmer's signature drink at Bay Hill actually mixed Ketel One with. . . ice cream.

In case you can't read it, the bottle says: "Dear Mr. Palmer, This one's for you." There are also two images of Palmer as well as his famed autograph with his umbrella logo.

Earlier this week, Jason Day told a story about having a celebratory drink with Palmer after winning at Bay Hill last year.

“I had to go on Golf Channel after, and I remember being on TV feeling absolutely hammered from my drink. He loved his Kettle One.”

Yep, he did. And now here's a chance to show the golf fans in your life how much you love them. Or, it's just another excuse to buy booze.

RELATED: ESPN film tackles the "Arnold Palmer" drink

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS