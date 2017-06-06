Trending
Hockey Heaven

This 93-Coors-Light Stanley Cup Finals receipt is a triumph of mankind

By
an hour ago

The Sistine Chapel. The Mona Lisa. The Scream. In the pantheon of human accomplishment, the halls are lined with the brushstrokes of the gods, and last night another freshly dried masterwork joined them: A $1,127-dollar, 93-Coors-Light Stanley Cup Finals receipt, plucked from an empty nacho basket in Nashville's Bridgestone Center for Hockey and Enlightenment like a newborn lamb.

Look upon it, mortal. Look upon it and weep.

From cheeseburgers and chicken fingers to 5 of something called "Bomb, Vegas, Vegas, Vegas, Vegas, Vegas", all the hallmarks of divine inspiration are there—a fitting tribute by High Priest Rippy (of the Rippy's Ribs parish) to Lord Stanley himself. Whether or not this pilgrimage will be rewarded with ultimate hockey rapture is up to Him, of course, but certainly these humble Predators apostles have proven themselves worthy.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hockey Heaven

This 93-Coors-Light Stanley Cup Finals receipt is a triumph of mankind

an hour ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s big choice, Rickie Fowler “finds a chick,” and Cheyenne Woods has a MUCH week...

2 hours ago
Head Games

Jon Lester picks off a runner, and other famous cases of athletes battling the yips

3 hours ago
Well Played

Real-life superhero can slide across an entire pool and onto his feet like it's no big...

5 hours ago
Golfers We Like

Tisha Alyn Abrea talks about dancing on the course, being buddies with golf's social and...

6 hours ago
Candid Commentary

Butch Harmon says Dustin Johnson has "to take his balls in a wheelbarrow" to the tee

18 hours ago
Tour Life

Jason Day will sit front row for Game 3 of the NBA Finals; his wife will NOT (Thanks, LeBron)

a day ago
Tour Life

Justin Thomas didn't win the Memorial, but he may have wrapped up Grandson of the Year

June 5, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch a bear interrupt a round of golf and steal a golfer's food

June 5, 2017
U.S. Open Qualifying

Golfer withdraws from U.S. Open sectional qualifier after airline loses his golf clubs

June 5, 2017
Monday Superlatives

The Spelling Bee is the most brutal sports event of the week

June 5, 2017
Calm, Cool, Collected

Man determined to mow lawn as huge tornado swirls behind him

June 4, 2017
You're Welcome

Which of your kid’s events are you allowed to skip? A checklist

June 4, 2017
Bargains

PGA Tour pro buys golf shoes on eBay

June 3, 2017
The Beef Effect

Arby's is giving away free food this weekend to anyone who plays golf

June 2, 2017
Life Skills

When to unfollow all the people you hate on social media

June 2, 2017
Viral Videos

This girl's incredible card trick would be very useful on your next trip to Vegas

June 2, 2017
Fashion Tips

Attention golfers, this is why you should NOT wear white pants

June 2, 2017
Related
The LoopGronk's off-season odyssey now includes a music…
The LoopMayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the wo…
The LoopOttawa injury list proves hockey is the most brutal…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection