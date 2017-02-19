This 19-year-old has a Sunday pairing with Phil Mickelson after making the cut at the Genesis Open

Sahith Theegala has a big-time collegiate tournament starting Monday in La Quinta, Calif. Two-and-a-half hours away, the 19-year-old sophomore at Pepperdine is making a name for himself on the PGA Tour.

Weather delays and tough conditions have really tested the pros this week at the Genesis Open. But Theegala has embraced the starting and stopping to make the cut and secure a Sunday to remember: The Chino Hills, Calif. native will play the third round with Phil Mickelson at historic Riviera Country Club.

Pinterest Harry How

“It’s still a little unreal that I’m inside the ropes,” Theegala told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Pepperdine will join big-time programs such as Stanford, Arizona State and Oklahoma State in The Prestige tournament on Monday through Wednesday. After shooting an opening-round 67 -- including a 32 on the back nine at Riviera that featured an eagle at 11 and four birdies -- the 2016 U.S. Amateur quarterfinalist shot a 73 in his second round to make the cut.

And with his third round being postponed on Saturday again due to the weather, Theegala gets to spend more time with Mickelson, his playing partner. With the groups going off both tees, there's a chance they'll finish on Sunday -- enabling Theegala to get to his Monday tee time in the desert.

We're sure his college teammates will understand if Theegala is a bit tired. Though there might not be any better warm-up than playing Riviera in some wet, windy conditions.

What a week for the California native.

