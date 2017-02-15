These sweet Valentine's Day messages from PGA Tour pros will melt your heart

On the PGA Tour, these guys are good. Good sweet talkers, that is.
Valentine's Day came and there were no shortage of mushy messages from the best golfers in the world to their loved ones. Let's start with Luke Donald, who also used the occasion to show off his abs:
There was newlywed Keegan Bradley, who wished his wife, Jillian, and his dog, Penny, a happy Valentine's Day:
Scott Piercy went all out with a montage of photos:
But Russel Knox may have topped him by preparing dinner -- although his wife only gave him an 8/10 on the ribs. Tough crowd.
There was Jimmy Walker's emoji-filled message to his wife, Erin:
And Kevin Na's nice message to his:
And Pat Perez's:
And Ben Crane's:
And Mackenzie Hughe's, which was particularly short and sweet:
But, of course, you don't have to be married to have a valentine.
Aww. Even that rowdy #SB2K16 crew got all sappy. From Jordan Spieth:
To Justin Thomas:
To Smylie Kaufman:
Well, except for one guy, of course. . .
But Jack Nicklaus showed everyone how it's done:
60 years?! Good luck to all of today's stars on matching that mark.