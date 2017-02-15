These sweet Valentine's Day messages from PGA Tour pros will melt your heart

On the PGA Tour, these guys are good. Good sweet talkers, that is.

Valentine's Day came and there were no shortage of mushy messages from the best golfers in the world to their loved ones. Let's start with Luke Donald, who also used the occasion to show off his abs:

Loading View on Instagram

There was newlywed Keegan Bradley, who wished his wife, Jillian, and his dog, Penny, a happy Valentine's Day:

Loading View on Instagram

Scott Piercy went all out with a montage of photos:

Loading View on Instagram

But Russel Knox may have topped him by preparing dinner -- although his wife only gave him an 8/10 on the ribs. Tough crowd.

There was Jimmy Walker's emoji-filled message to his wife, Erin:

Loading View on Instagram

And Kevin Na's nice message to his:

Loading View on Instagram

And Pat Perez's:

Loading View on Instagram

And Ben Crane's:

And Mackenzie Hughe's, which was particularly short and sweet:

But, of course, you don't have to be married to have a valentine.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Aww. Even that rowdy #SB2K16 crew got all sappy. From Jordan Spieth:

Loading View on Instagram

To Justin Thomas:

To Smylie Kaufman:

Well, except for one guy, of course. . .

Pinterest Getty Images

But Jack Nicklaus showed everyone how it's done:

Loading View on Instagram

60 years?! Good luck to all of today's stars on matching that mark.

