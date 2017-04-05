There's always something intriguing about the group photo taken at the Masters Champions Dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A good time appeared to be had by all Tuesday night at the Champions Dinner, where past Masters champions swapped stories and toasted their missing friend, Arnold Palmer (with his favorite adult beverage, Ketel One).

Augusta National sent out a photo of the group, via Twitter. It's always fun to look at this eclectic bunch, and see just where everybody wound up standing for the annual yearbook-style photo.

Defending champion Danny Willett took the center seat of honor, with Augusta National chairman Billy Payne seated to his left. Tiger Woods did attend, as you can see in the back left, right there in front of. . . Vijay Singh? As if Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player aren't going to spend enough time with each other the next few days, there they are seated to the right of the photo. And it's interesting to see where Tom Watson and Phil Mickelson wound up.

No word, though, on how Willett's choice of "Sunday Roast" went over with the crowd.