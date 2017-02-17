There's a reason you saw all of Nike's golfers in only black Thursday at Riviera

Nike athletes sent a subtle, yet powerful message on Thursday at Riviera Country Club. All 16 Nike golfers competing in the Genesis Open wore head-to-toe black to support the company’s “Equality” campaign.

“Nike, and the equality campaign, stresses that everyone should have the same opportunity whether in life or athletics,” Tiger Woods told Golf Digest via email. Woods, the tournament host of the Genesis Open, is not playing because of recurring back trouble. “Sport has the unique ability to promote diversity and inclusion.”

Tony Finau seems to agree. Along with wearing all black, Finau shared an Instagram video Thursday morning with the caption, “Sports has its way of bringing us together no matter our differences. There is no discrimination or hate. Just games we love to play with our peers.”

Nike’s “Equality” campaign debuted as a 90-second commercial during the Grammy's that featured LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan and Alicia Keys. The ad, which will air again this weekend during the NBA All-Star game, revolves around one central message: the fairness that exists in major professional sports should transcend beyond sports and into the greater society.