LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 19: Jerry Kelly plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Predictable

Here's Jerry Kelly starting his PGA Tour Champions debut in the most fitting way possible

an hour ago
TDF_3190 copy.jpg
FYI

There's a reason you saw all of Nike's golfers in only black Thursday at Riviera

2 hours ago
170217-muirfield.jpg
Weird Golf News

Bookmaker Paddy Power pulls prank on "dinosaurs" running Muirfield Golf Club

4 hours ago
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Brooks Koepka chips onto the 15th hole during the first round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
By

Nike athletes sent a subtle, yet powerful message on Thursday at Riviera Country Club. All 16 Nike golfers competing in the Genesis Open wore head-to-toe black to support the company’s “Equality” campaign.

“Nike, and the equality campaign, stresses that everyone should have the same opportunity whether in life or athletics,” Tiger Woods told Golf Digest via email. Woods, the tournament host of the Genesis Open, is not playing because of recurring back trouble. “Sport has the unique ability to promote diversity and inclusion.”

Tony Finau seems to agree. Along with wearing all black, Finau shared an Instagram video Thursday morning with the caption, “Sports has its way of bringing us together no matter our differences. There is no discrimination or hate. Just games we love to play with our peers.”

Loading

View on Instagram

Nike’s “Equality” campaign debuted as a 90-second commercial during the Grammy's that featured LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan and Alicia Keys. The ad, which will air again this weekend during the NBA All-Star game, revolves around one central message: the fairness that exists in major professional sports should transcend beyond sports and into the greater society.

