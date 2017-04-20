The worst high-five fails in PGA Tour history

Happy National High Five Day, everyone! You probably weren't aware it was National High Five Day, but it is. Why? Because Twitter says so. Regardless, it's never a bad time to look back at some of the worst high-five fails in golf history.

Despite being gifted with incredible hand-eye coordination, pro golfers are awful at performing this simple celebration. And that is not an opinion. It's a fact as true as Jack Nicklaus owning 18 major titles.

Heck, just last month Tommy Fleetwood managed to hit himself in the face after making a clutch birdie at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Check it out:

Ouch. Seriously, Tommy? How is this possible?

If you're thinking, Yeah, but the Brits aren't good at high-fiving, well, maybe there's some truth to that. But American golfers are just as bad. Remember Tiger Woods' In Your LIFE! chip-in at the 2005 Masters. Of course you do. It was so good, though, that golf fans forget about his embarrassing exchange with caddie Steve Williams right after:

Phil Mickelson and caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay have botched their share of high fives through the years as well.

And here's Louis Oosthuizen and his caddie after the South African made his albatross on the second hole in the final round of the 2012 Masters:

The dude had just holed a 4-iron from TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY-THREE yards and yet he couldn't land a high-five from point-blank range?! That's just mind boggling.

In celebration of this great holiday regular day, we'll be on the lookout for more high-five fails. Actually, there's a good chance we'll see a PGA Tour pro create a new blooper today. After all, the Valero Texas Open is underway. And Zach Johnson is in the field.

