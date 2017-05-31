Trending
The Champions League is the sports world's most exclusive club—a bumping, thumping, invite-only party where the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, and Zlatan are on the guest list every single night. It's glittery, it's glamorous, and there are plenty of golazos, but like any good party, it's the women—an earth-shaking and heartbreaking array of stunning super WAGs—that make the whole thing tick, tick, tick until the clock strikes 90 (plus extra time). Thus, with the 2017 Final nearly upon us and a new season of draws and qualifiers just over the horizon, we decided to pay tribute to the women not behind, but beside the men. Drooling optional. Staring required. These are the WAGs of the Champions League.

Shakira

Noel Vasquez

Wife of Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

Antonella Roccuzzo

Loading

View on Instagram

Girlfriend of Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Bruna Marquezine

Ian MacNicol

Girlfriend of Neymar (Real Madrid)

Georgina Rodriguez

Loading

View on Instagram

Girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Ruby Mae

Loading

View on Instagram

Girlfriend of Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ludivine Adri Sagna

Loading

View on Instagram

Wife of Bacaray Sagna (Manchester City)

Ilray Basi

Pier Marco Tacca

Wife of Francesco Totti (Roma)

Lena Gercke

Thomas Niedermueller

Wife of Sami Khedira (Juventus)

Carol Cabrino

Loading

View on Instagram

Wife of Marquinhos (PSG)

Pilar Rubio

Pablo Cuadra

Wife of Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Ann-Kathrin Brömmel

Loading

View on Instagram

Wife of Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund)

Anna Lewandowska

Wife of Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

