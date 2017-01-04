Must Reads
The Quarry at La Quinta

La Quinta, Calif. / 7,083 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4425
2017-83-The-Quarry-at-La-Quinta-hole-8.jpg
Courtesy of The Quarry GC

83. The Quarry at La Quinta

Tom Fazio (1994)

The developers of The Quarry hired Tom Fazio in the early 1990s with instructions that he was to trump his design of Shadow Creek. Fazio was savvy enough to ignore those instructions, because he recognized The Quarry site was much better than what he had in Las Vegas. Thus The Quarry has more variety, starting and ending in the gravel quarry now lavishly landscaped. In between, holes play on high desert overlooking the Palm Springs Valley, with four holes tucked in an isolated notch of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1999. Highest ranking: No. 44, 2009-2010. Previous ranking: No. 77

Panelist comments:
“Avoids the over-watered green look that many desert courses succumb to beautifully and achieves firm yet smooth terrain. The fairways were as well-maintained as any I have played this year.”

“Excellent design variety, specifically back on holes 12, 13 and 14, which they call "the cove". Every hole feels different and takes advantage of the terrain. A ton of fun to play in a beautiful setting.”

“Built out of an old rock quarry, the shot values on this course are tremendous an the views are spectacular. The conditioning of The Quarry at La Quinta is second to none. Not even Shadow Creek or other big-budget courses are in better shape.”

“The course's main line of defense is the greens which are subtle, swift and require deft placement of approach shots.”

“Only drawback is that the routing is essentially out and back, not much movement in other directions. But there are several terrific holes on and around the waterfall -- this is one of the best desert courses in the country.”

Courtesy of The Quarry GC

Hole No. 8

Courtesy of The Quarry GC

Hole No. 10

Courtesy of The Quarry GC

Hole No. 14

Courtesy of The Quarry GC

Hole No. 18

Hole No. 4

