Golf course gator fight leads to one of the funniest conversations of the year

40 minutes ago
The Players in Times Square? Why TPC Sawgrass won't be the loudest place to watch golf next week

2 hours ago
Meet the 850-mile Nullarbor Links, the longest golf course in the world

2 hours ago
The Players in Times Square? Why TPC Sawgrass won't be the loudest place to watch golf next week

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's . . . Johnny Miller?!

People passing through New York City during next week's Players Championship will see plenty of the NBC analyst when tournament coverage is shown live on a giant TV screen in Times Square. In other words, TPC Sawgrass won't be the loudest place to watch the event.

RELATED: Johnny Miller makes a bold fashion claim

"This is the first of its kind in having a PGA Tour event broadcast to the masses in Manhattan,” said Jared Rice, executive director of the Players, told New York Business Journal. “Morgan Stanley came to us with the concept and it was a great opportunity to further the prestige of the tournament.”

Morgan Stanley, one of the three main sponsors of the tournament, plans to show all of NBC's weekend coverage on its giant 13,000-square-foot video board in one of NYC's most bustling hubs. Parts of Golf Channel's weekday and early weekend coverage will also be shown.

This is not the first news regarding innovative coverage of this year's Players. Earlier this week, the PGA Tour announced that fans can experience coverage of TPC Sawgrass' famed 17th hole in virtual reality.

So enjoy the bonus ways to watch golf's unofficial fifth major. We just don't suggest trying to navigate Times Square while wearing a VR headset.

PODCAST: NBC's Dan Hicks on the Players, Tiger Woods & inter-office romances

More from The Loop

