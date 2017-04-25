170425-smylie-kaufman-th.png
Hidden Talents

Smylie Kaufman visits the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, shows off some serious range

a few seconds ago
Zurich-teams
Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour made teams at the Zurich Classic play the Newlywed Game, and it's fantastic

2 hours ago
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States and Jason Day of Australia walk down the 3rd hole during the second round on day two of the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon on July 15, 2016 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&amp;A/R&amp;A via Getty Images)
PGA Tour

Our 10 favorite teams for the Zurich Classic

4 hours ago
Zurich Classic2 hours ago

The PGA Tour made teams at the Zurich Classic play the Newlywed Game, and it's fantastic

By

Perhaps no game show is parodied as often as "The Newlywed Game." With good reason: it's a simple premise -- asking two individuals with close ties the same question, often producing an awkwardness from the divergent responses -- that never ceases to entertain.

In celebrating the new team format at this week's Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour decided to create their own edition of the popular show, pitting partners head-to-head. And the results did not disappoint.

Zac Blair's gusto and the reserved coolness of C.T. Pan would make for a spectacular buddy-cop show:

Tony Finau and Daniel Summerhays have a vibe that says "Our wives hangout together, which means we now hangout together, but he seems like a cool dude," and we mean that in the nicest way possible:

And we agree with Luke Donald's assessment that Jamie Lovemark definitely has some Cosmo Kramer-like qualities:

The reconfigured Zurich Classic doesn't start until Thursday, but just for producing these clips alone, we're calling it a success.

Related: Our 10 Favorite Teams at the Zurich Classic

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopOur 10 favorite teams for the Zurich Classic
    The LoopWatch Justin Rose's spectacular fail with a dri…
    The LoopHow Jason Bohn's heart attack saved his mother&…