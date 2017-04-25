The PGA Tour made teams at the Zurich Classic play the Newlywed Game, and it's fantastic

Perhaps no game show is parodied as often as "The Newlywed Game." With good reason: it's a simple premise -- asking two individuals with close ties the same question, often producing an awkwardness from the divergent responses -- that never ceases to entertain.

In celebrating the new team format at this week's Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour decided to create their own edition of the popular show, pitting partners head-to-head. And the results did not disappoint.

Zac Blair's gusto and the reserved coolness of C.T. Pan would make for a spectacular buddy-cop show:

Tony Finau and Daniel Summerhays have a vibe that says "Our wives hangout together, which means we now hangout together, but he seems like a cool dude," and we mean that in the nicest way possible:

And we agree with Luke Donald's assessment that Jamie Lovemark definitely has some Cosmo Kramer-like qualities:

The reconfigured Zurich Classic doesn't start until Thursday, but just for producing these clips alone, we're calling it a success.

