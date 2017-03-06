The Onion’s fake news on Tiger Woods in 2014 rings true in 2017

The Onion is America’s finest news source, because it says so right there at the top of its website. And, as such, it deserves more credit than it receives for its fake news.

This, for example:

In August, 2014, the Onion wrote that Tiger Woods “is currently working on building a new swing that doesn’t send waves of intense pain through every single inch of his body. ‘I’ve been making some adjustments in my posture and rhythm — a lot of minor things, really — so I can have a consistent drive without feeling excruciating, white-hot pain in my back, arms, legs, and neck,’ said Woods.”

He said no such thing in August, 2014. But in February, 2017, Woods did, in fact, say this:

“The simplest thing is I just play away from pain. Whether my swing looks classic, rhythmical or it may look unorthodox, I don’t care. As long as I don’t feel that nerve pain.”

The Onion’s fake news wasn’t fake after all. It was just ahead of its time.

