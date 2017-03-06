NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Golfer David Feherty attends the NBCUniversal Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel New York on March 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Podcast

Golf Digest Podcast: David Feherty on Phil Mickelson's brain, Spring Break trips he can't remember and the infamous "Fartgate" with Tiger Woods

14 minutes ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 03: A general view of the main leader board in the media centre shows that Tiger Woods of the USA withdraws before his second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 3, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Fake News

The Onion’s fake news on Tiger Woods in 2014 rings true in 2017

23 minutes ago
week-in-instagrams-20170306.jpg
Social Media

The Week In Instagrams: 03-06-2017

33 minutes ago
Fake News23 minutes ago

The Onion’s fake news on Tiger Woods in 2014 rings true in 2017

By
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 03: A general view of the main leader board in the media centre shows that Tiger Woods of the USA withdraws before his second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 3, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 03: A general view of the main leader board in the media centre shows that Tiger Woods of the USA withdraws before his second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 3, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Onion is America’s finest news source, because it says so right there at the top of its website. And, as such, it deserves more credit than it receives for its fake news.

This, for example:

In August, 2014, the Onion wrote that Tiger Woods “is currently working on building a new swing that doesn’t send waves of intense pain through every single inch of his body. ‘I’ve been making some adjustments in my posture and rhythm — a lot of minor things, really — so I can have a consistent drive without feeling excruciating, white-hot pain in my back, arms, legs, and neck,’ said Woods.”

He said no such thing in August, 2014. But in February, 2017, Woods did, in fact, say this:

“The simplest thing is I just play away from pain. Whether my swing looks classic, rhythmical or it may look unorthodox, I don’t care. As long as I don’t feel that nerve pain.”

The Onion’s fake news wasn’t fake after all. It was just ahead of its time.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

How Tiger Woods' Season Can Play Out From Here

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopOn Tiger Woods: ‘Is it just a setback or the sad, f…
    The LoopDottie Pepper on whether Tiger Woods is nearing end…
    The LoopMcIlroy: 'I'll give it a go' on par 4 o…