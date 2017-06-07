Trending
Taking Care of Bizness

The ‘office’ is a thing of the doomed millennial past, say millennials

By
5 hours ago
Blood-and-Black-Rum-Podcast-Episode-26-Office-Space-Reviews-throughout-Awesome-Office-Space.jpg

The communal, forward-thinking, collaboration-focused, millennial-centric “open floor plan” is a thing of the past, according to some elitist business-news startup called the Wall Street Journal. “Many studies show how open-plan office spaces can have negative effects on employees and productivity,” says this “news-paper,” going on to say that companies are adding soundproof rooms, quiet zones, reading nooks, floor pillows and nap corners, and it turns out we actually only made up the last three of those.   Being progressive and reasonably young-ish, we here at The Loop work in everything: traditional offices, snappy cubicles, expansive open spaces, coffee shops, clubhouses and, in one case, a on a porch chair in a backyard in Indiana, because it’s 2017, even here in Indiana, and with each passing month the idea of a “traditional workspace” gets more garbled. As such, we’ve assembled this helpful guide to help you determine where you should probably be working:

Old-School Offices

Great For: Traditionalists; privacy; what history textbooks used to call “concentration”; baller copy machines; all the water you can drink; people who thrive in fluorescent tube lighting; your dad.

Downsides: People can pretty easily tell when you’re not there; the thrill of the copy machine kind of wears off after the first few weeks; co-workers who get all mad when you bring in Indian curry dishes and feast at your desk; pretty much all of the other people; when it’s someone’s turn to replace the water cooler and they’re obviously not doing it, JAN.

Open Floor Plans

Great For: Collaboration, chatting and human contact; those who enjoy indirect sunlight; people who can work with others and not instantly despise them.

Downsides: Decent chance of sitting next to guy who bikes sweatily to work every morning; sight lines make it much harder to study up on your animal GIFs; much harder to stay out of the Secret Santa.

Co-Working Spaces

Great For: The soothing, low-lev

el hum of human productivity; those who enjoy conversations with random weird strangers; anyone with buckets of extra money.

Downsides: All the things you hate about working with people, except they’re now with strangers; it’s basically a coffee shop without the coffee and it costs hundreds of inexplicable dollars; everyone thinks you’re a hipster and they’re correct.

Neighborhood Coffeeshops

Great For: All the Dave Brubeck you could hope to hear; ideas for your fourth, fifth and sixth tattoos; thoughtfully nodding at everyone else in there scraping out a freelance living yet spending hundreds on a drink they can brew at home for about $9/month.

Downsides: Everyone else is there; sometimes they don’t have the salted caramel mochas; all the high schoolers who come pouring in at 3 p.m.; sometimes you tire of Brubeck and want to hear some Chet Baker, dammit.

The Library

Great For: Concentration; enforced silence; lots of adorable old people; periodicals for days; if you need to decompress, they have about 50 Garfield anthologies.

Downsides: I’m breaking character but there’s a guy in here right now who has made, I’m not kidding, six phone calls. SIX. In a LIBRARY. There is one rule in here, hoss, and you learned it in third grade. Also, there might be homeless people sleeping in the bathroom.

Your House

Great For: Starting work at approximately 3 p.m.; ability to work in boxer shorts; not having to share WiFi with whoever’s downloading all the porn; writing off a room full of books, ‘90s-era music posters and overflowing storage tubs as your “home office”; all the laundry you can knock off during conference calls.

Downsides: When neighbors walk by and clearly see you working in boxer shorts.

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

Kevin Kisner surprises his caddie with a sweet new truck

26 minutes ago
You Can't Make It Up

Daniel Summerhays' putter is nicknamed "Sweet Love" for the funniest reason ever

an hour ago
U.S. Open Style

Dustin Johnson will wear a whole lot of red, white and blue at the U.S. Open

2 hours ago
Fastballs

Max Scherzer is a crazy person who throws baseballs at people for a living

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Whatever you do, do NOT play this pro golfer in beer pong

3 hours ago
First Pitches

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 1-year-old daughter threw not-the-worst first pitch ever

4 hours ago
Rich Athletes

Rory McIlroy cracks top-10 of Forbes' highest paid athletes ranking

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Sterling Sharpe makes valiant effort at qualifying for U.S. Senior Open

5 hours ago
Taking Care of Bizness

The ‘office’ is a thing of the doomed millennial past, say millennials

5 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Charles Barkley shares the real reason why he's so bad at golf

6 hours ago
Golf Shoe of the Week

These all-white Ignites are the freshest high tops this season

June 6, 2017
Crazy People

Watch this vertigo-inducing video of Alex Honnold climbing El Capitan without ropes

June 6, 2017
Hockey Heaven

This 93-Coors-Light Stanley Cup Finals receipt is a triumph of mankind

June 6, 2017
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s big choice, Rickie Fowler “finds a chick,” and Cheyenne Woods has a MUCH week...

June 6, 2017
Head Games

Jon Lester picks off a runner, and other famous cases of athletes battling the yips

June 6, 2017
Well Played

Real-life superhero can slide across an entire pool and onto his feet like it's no big...

June 6, 2017
Golfers We Like

Tisha Alyn Abrea talks about dancing on the course, being buddies with golf's social and...

June 6, 2017
Candid Commentary

Butch Harmon says Dustin Johnson has "to take his balls in a wheelbarrow" to the tee

June 5, 2017
Related
The LoopA guide to protecting yourself from nefarious (and …
The LoopWhen to unfollow all the people you hate on social …
The LoopEvery athlete statement, helpfully translated into …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection