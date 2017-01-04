Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

2 hours ago

The Ocean Course

Kiawah Island, S.C. / 7,356 yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.7249
the-ocean-course-4-5.jpg
Photo by Stephen Szurlej

21. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)

Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1991); Pete Dye (R. 2002, 2011)

The first course designed for a specific event -- the 1991 Ryder Cup -- this manufactured linksland-meets-lagoons layout might well be Pete Dye's most diabolical creation. Every hole is edged by sawgrass, every green has tricky slopes, every bunker merges into bordering sand dunes. Strung along nearly three miles of ocean coast, Dye took his wife's advice and perched fairways and greens so golfers can actually view the Atlantic surf. That also exposes shots and putts to ever-present and sometimes fierce coastal winds.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1997. Highest ranking: No. 20, 2015-16. Previous ranking: No. 20

Panelist comments:
“Perhaps the most difficult, yet enjoyable golf course I have ever played, which is such a fine balance and difficult to achieve. But the Ocean Course has done it.”

“If someone told you that any hole was their favorite, you could agree with them. There really are no weak holes on this golf course.”

“When the wind is blowing, and it seems to always be windy, this is a two-sleeve round. Even the best players will likely lose a couple golf balls per round. That being said, it's an amazing course that everyone should experience at least once.”

“Pete Dye grabs your attention from the first tee, and doesn't let it go until you hole out on 18. The margin for error is minimal as every fairway is slightly raised so that the Atlantic Ocean is in view, allowing the flow of bunkers to waste areas flow seamlessly.”

“Can't beat the setting and ambience before and during round. Simply nothing like it on the East Coast.”

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 8

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 11

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 18

Photo by Stephen Szurlej

Hole Nos. 4 & 5

Trending Now
Golf Courses

Oak Hill Country Club (East)

Golf Courses

The Alotian Club Course Review & Photos

Golf Courses

Chicago Golf Club

Golf Courses

Muirfield Village Golf Club

Golf Courses

Shadow Creek Course Review & Photos

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesChicago Golf Club
    Golf CoursesOak Hill Country Club (East)
    Golf CoursesMuirfield Village Golf Club