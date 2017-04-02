The new Augusta National media center might be the nicest media center ever

AUGUSTA, GA. — There is state of the art, and then there is what Augusta National Golf Club opened on Sunday: a new two-story press center that might be the envy of any annual sporting event in the country.

Located at the west end of the tournament practice range, the two-story facility (built start-to-finish after the conclusion of play a year ago) looks from the outside like a stately Southern mansion, complete with stone façade and covered porches. Inside, it has all the modern amenities

On Sunday, you could find more media members wandering to figure out the lay of the land after spending the previous 26 years in a facility adjacent to the first hole. That building was the replacement for the now quaint Quonset Hut, where journalist clanged out stories on typewriters and helped create the early lore of the Masters.

The club had no official figures on the size of the new facility or cost, with Augusta National chairman Billy Payne expected to comment on the building during his annual Wednesday press conference.

Suffice it to say, though, no expense appeared to be spared in building the facility, as you can see for yourself:

The formal entrance to the building.

Media check in on the first floor before walking up to the working press room on the second floor.

Each desk in the press room has its own TV monitor and scoring computer, with hard-wire internet access.

The interview room, where players will meet the media during the week, has individual desks with microphones for each person to ask questions.

The formal dining area serves breakfast and lunch.

Outdoor eating areas are also available.

And there's a lounge for weary journalists to relax.

There are also separate studios for photographers, TV suites, radio studios, sound booths for podcast and a locker room areas. Essentially they've covered everything.

Makes you want to cover the Masters, doesn't it?

