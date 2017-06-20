The MLB's 'Game of Thrones' promotions begin tonight

Of all the major sports to align themselves with the bloodiest, most brutal show on TV, the MLB isn't exactly the most obvious. The NFL? Sure. UFC? Definitely. But baseball—a sport for stats nerds and people who complain that the Cracker Jacks prizes used be better in 1942—feels like an odd couple.

And yet here we are, June 20th, 2017, on the eve of the first day of summer, and winter has officially come to MLB parks across America thanks to the MLB's long-awaited Game of Thrones collab. A 21-night celebration of dragons, death, and, uhh, more death, the series begins tonight in Seattle and ends August 21st in Baltimore, with each evening offering different themes, merchandise, and giveaways, all based around HBO's R-rated fantasy phenomenon.

The beheadings and boobs are sure to be absent (unless you're a Pirates fan, of course), but the MLB—by far the best American sports league in terms of "live" experience—certainly has some cool stuff lined up, featuring everything from t-shirts, to bobbleheads, to photo ops on the Iron Throne itself. Tickets are already sold out for many of these, so if you are itching for a summer escape to Westeros, you better jump on them now.

Can't make it to one of the games? Then just keep an eye out for Noah Syndergaard, who is set to appear as a Wildling in season 7 of Game of Thrones, premiering Sunday, July 16th.

