The LPGA's Belen Mozo Shows You How To Warm Up Before Playing

1. OVERHEAD SQUATS

To prep several key muscle groups, mostly on the backside of your body—ones needed to make an effective swing—hold a golf club over your head, and squat as low as you can until your arms begin to drift forward. Stop and hold the squatted pose for a second or two, and then stand up. Repeat eight to 10 times, trying to improve your range of motion as you go.

2. RESISTED LATERAL WALK

Warming up the muscles of the hips and thighs, particularly in a golf posture, is key to a synchronized swing. And training laterally helps prep the body for proper weight shift. Place a small resistance band across your legs as shown. Take lateral steps in each direction, making sure the band stays somewhat taut throughout the entire exercise. Do 10 to 20 steps in each direction.

3. SHOULDER CIRCLES

Your shoulder and upper-back muscles are important for generating power and swinging on-plane. They also help you safely decelerate the club at the end of your swing. To get them ready, grab a stretch band and extend it across your back as shown. Make small circular motions in each direction with your arms extended for 30 to 60 seconds.

