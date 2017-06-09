Must Reads
shinnecock-hills-aerial.jpg

CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 01: Phil Mickelson of Team USA shakes hands with Martin Kaymer of Team Europe after clinching a 2&amp;1 victory on the 17th hole green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

CHASKA, MN - AUGUST 16: Tiger Woods (R) reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole as caddie Steve Williams walks off during the final round of the 91st PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 16, 2009 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The LPGA's Belen Mozo Shows You How To Warm Up Before Playing

1. OVERHEAD SQUATS
To prep several key muscle groups, mostly on the backside of your body—ones needed to make an effective swing—hold a golf club over your head, and squat as low as you can until your arms begin to drift forward. Stop and hold the squatted pose for a second or two, and then stand up. Repeat eight to 10 times, trying to improve your range of motion as you go.

Walter Iooss Jr.

2. RESISTED LATERAL WALK
Warming up the muscles of the hips and thighs, particularly in a golf posture, is key to a synchronized swing. And training laterally helps prep the body for proper weight shift. Place a small resistance band across your legs as shown. Take lateral steps in each direction, making sure the band stays somewhat taut throughout the entire exercise. Do 10 to 20 steps in each direction.

Walter Iooss Jr.

3. SHOULDER CIRCLES
Your shoulder and upper-back muscles are important for generating power and swinging on-plane. They also help you safely decelerate the club at the end of your swing. To get them ready, grab a stretch band and extend it across your back as shown. Make small circular motions in each direction with your arms extended for 30 to 60 seconds.

Walter Iooss Jr.

