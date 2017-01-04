84. The Golf Club at Black Rock

Jim Engh (2003)

Jim Engh's architecture is all about turning fantasies into realities, and Black Rock delivers on that goal like few others, with some bobsled-run fairways where one can putt from landing area downhill to the green, rollicking putting surfaces framed by squiggly bunkers and a par-4 11th pinched by towering rock formations that bring to mind a pinball machine. Unusual and controversial (it won Best New Private in 2003 ahead of No. 19 Friar's Head and No. 59 Dallas National), Black Rock is a thrilling round of golf.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2009. Highest ranking: No. 27, 2009-2010. Previous ranking: No. 63

Panelist comments:

“This is a special experience. The surrounding land is so beautiful, and the architect fit this course beautifully into the setting. The 11th hole is one of the most memorable holes you'll ever play.”

“Excellent variety including numerous dogleg holes and short, medium and long holes that are difficult tests from the back tees. I enjoyed the open, linksy feel mixed in with the rugged mountain setting.”

“Dramatic changes in elevation and great views of interior land as well as the lake. Such a photogenic, picturesque natural setting with playable-wide areas and great mounding with receptive, speedy greens.”

“Jim Engh utilized the land effectively to create an excellent challenge for all golfing abilities. There are some severe greens that require caution, but when played at the proper green speeds, they're playable.”

“The views of south Coeur D'Alene Lake are awesome. Really a non-traditional Jim Engh course from the others I've played. There were the same tear drop bunkers on most holes, which might be perceived as repetitive or consistent. I think they fit nicely.”

