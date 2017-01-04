Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

2 hours ago

The Golf Club

New Albany, Ohio / 7,439 yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.6183
2017-34-The-Golf-Club-hole-6.jpg
Courtesy of The Golf Club

34. The Golf Club

Pete Dye (1967)/Pete Dye (R. 2013)

The Golf Club, built in 1966, may be the most authentic of Pete Dye's transition period of design, when he first chose to buck convention and start building lay-of-the-land layouts like those he'd seen during a 1963 tour of Scotland. In doing so, Dye re-introduced deception, misdirection and railroad ties into American golf architecture. Its construction attracted the attention of local boy Jack Nicklaus, who visited several times and made some astute suggestions. That led to a five-year Dye-Nicklaus design partnership. The Golf Club remained untouched for 45 years, until 2013, when Dye rebuilt every hole, modestly adjusting some of his original architecture.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1969. Highest ranking: No. 23, 1999-00. Previous ranking: No. 36

Panelist comments:
“The serene location, water features and stepping stones across the creeks enhanced both the aesthetic appeal and ambience of the course. The Golf Club has a "timeless" feel even with it's Dye modern day touches."

“Beautiful aesthetics. The Pete Dye signature railroad ties are present on a number of holes yet blend into the overall landscaping and hole designs."

“Love how Pete Dye consulted with then-27-year-old Jack Nicklaus to get his input on the shot values. Mission accomplished. It has such a low-key, Columbus feel that most residents of the city (14 miles away) don't even know it's there.”

“Recent changes in 2013 improved playability while not affecting shot values. Still a second-shot course. Course has aged quite well, and remains a nice, stern test, with subtle greens and very strategic approach shots, often masked by Dye's lines of charm.”

“Make sure to try the homemade cookies at the turn -- homemade and out of this world!”

Courtesy of The Golf Club

Hole No. 3

Courtesy of The Golf Club

Hole No. 5

Courtesy of The Golf Club

Hole No. 6

Courtesy of The Golf Club

Hole No. 13

Trending Now
Golf Courses

Southern Hills Country Club

Golf Courses

Bethpage State Park (Black)

Golf Courses

The Honors Course

Golf Courses

Peachtree Golf Club

Golf Courses

Camargo Club

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesThe Honors Course
    Golf CoursesSouthern Hills Country Club
    Golf CoursesPeachtree Golf Club