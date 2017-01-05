170105-spieth-thomas.png
Gambling

The favorites to win the money titles on the PGA Tour, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions might surprise you

16 minutes ago
CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 01: Rory McIlroy of Europe reacts on the 13th green during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Rory McIlroy honored as one of 2016's 10 best-mannered people. Really

3 hours ago
170105-tiger-woods-la-costa-th.png
Throwback

Watch the clutch, BOLD shot Tiger Woods hit to win the PGA Tour's season opener 20 years ago

3 hours ago
Gambling16 minutes ago

The favorites to win the money titles on the PGA Tour, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions might surprise you

170105-spieth-thomas.png

The PGA Tour season resumes on Thursday with the first event of 2017, the SBS Tournament of Champions. While there's still a lot of golf to be played this year, Las Vegas sportsbooks have already declared the favorites to finish the season as the money list leader. And some of them might surprise you.

OK, so Dustin Johnson (the reigning Player of the Year) and Rory McIlroy (the reigning FedEx Cup champ) being co-favorites (both at 7-to-2 odds, according to Bovada) isn't such a shocker. But World No. 1 Jason Day is only fourth on the list at 6/1 (trailing Hideki Matsuyama at 11/2)?

Jordan Spieth having the fifth-lowest odds (8/1) certainly isn't crazy, but how about the fact he's tied with buddy Justin Thomas? That's a lot of respect for JT, although he's starting with a head start on most of those guys having already pocketed $1.5 million in the fall thanks to his CIMB Classic title.

RELATED: Justin Thomas (we think) messes with Jordan Spieth's parking spot

After that, there's a huge drop-off to Henrik Stenson at 20/1. And for what it's worth, Tiger Woods, who earlier this week announced a busy schedule to start 2017, is 33/1, tied with the likes of Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, and Brooks Koepka. We're glad Tiger is healthy again, but all three of those guys seem like much safer bets at the moment.

Bovada also has money list betting lines for both the PGA Tour Champions and the LPGA. Fun! The PGA Tour Champions season starts Jan. 19 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, while the LPGA season kicks off the following week at the Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic.

RELATED: A Vegas oddsmaker explains how he sets betting lines

On the LPGA, it's reigning player of the year Ariya Jutanugarn, not World No. 1 Lydia Ko, who is favored to earn the most cash. Jutanugarn is listed at a strong 5-to-4 odds, while Ko is 7/2 and actually has slightly higher odds than Shanshan Feng (11/4).

And on the PGA Tour Champions, there are, well, no surprises. Ageless wonder Bernhard Langer, who will turn 60 in August, is the overwhelming favorite at 3/2. He's followed by Colin Montgomerie (13/2) and senior tour newcomer Steve Stricker (7/1), who will turn 50 on Feb. 23. But seriously, why waste your money? As always, Langer is a LOCK.

RELATED: A list of fun (real) prop bets you can make in 2017

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Is this the year of Patrick Reed?
    The LoopTiger Woods makes a huge jump in the Official World…
    The LoopWhat would the Official World Golf Ranking look lik…